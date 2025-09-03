As funding momentum returns, startups eye next growth push
Summary
Series B and C stages of funding are seeing a gradual uptick amid a growth in distribution channels, reduced burn rates, and more rational valuations. Does this signal early signs of revival in the mid-market segment?
India’s startup ecosystem is seeing a flurry of deal-making activity in the mid-stage funding rounds, as several companies raise or prepare to raise their successive rounds to fuel expansion, underscoring early signs of revival in this segment.
