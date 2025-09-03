India’s startup ecosystem is seeing a flurry of deal-making activity in the mid-stage funding rounds, as several companies raise or prepare to raise their successive rounds to fuel expansion, underscoring early signs of revival in this segment.

Startups, including Ayurvedic wellness brand Auric, packaged foods maker Go Desi, space-tech venture Bellatrix Aerospace, fresh produce platform Gourmet Garden, snacking brand Slurrp Farm, gardening startup Ugaoo, toy brand PlayShifu, and health-focused bakery The Health Factory, are in different stages of their fundraising journeys, multiple people aware of the matter said. These companies are looking to raise between $10 million and $15 million.

Apparel players Fashor and Fablestreet are also in the market with similar targets. Others—such as snacking company Let’s Try (advised by PwC), direct-to-consumer brand Nat Habit, which has appointed EY, pet care brand Supertails, and mobility platform Baaz Bikes—are also aiming to raise $15-25 million, the people said.

The companies did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment sent on Tuesday.

If the funding goes as planned, they will join the growing list of other startups such as Renee, R for Rabbit, Seekho and Blue Tokai that have closed their funding rounds in recent weeks.

The Series B and C stages of funding are seeing a gradual uptick, driven by stronger growth across multiple distribution channels, reduced cash burn, and more rational valuations.

There are about 86 startups in the series B and C stages that have cumulatively raised $1.73 billion so far in 2025, data from Venture Intelligence showed. In comparison, 76 startups raised $1.4 billion in the same period last year and $1.3 billion across 60 startups in the first eight months of 2023.

Key Takeaways Series B and C funding is picking up, with $1.73 billion raised by 86 startups so far this year.

Consumer brands dominate deal flow, spanning food, wellness, apparel, and pet care.

Investors show renewed confidence, driven by lower burn and saner valuations.

New distribution channels like quick commerce are accelerating growth for emerging brands.

“We are seeing deal momentum rising steadily with consumer companies raising the bulk of the capital. Beyond traditional sectors like beauty and personal care, we are also witnessing other sub-sectors such as packaging, food, apparel and health and wellness picking up," said Sumir Verma, founder & managing director at Merisis Advisors.

He noted that many of these startups are increasingly building products for a new target market that is focused on protein intake and nutrition.

Also Read | VC fundraising wave gains momentum as dealmaking rebounds, but caution prevails

Deal flow rises

While valuations have moderated across sectors and stages, Fireside Ventures’ Vinay Singh added that the cohort of companies that have emerged in the last 2-3 years is growing faster, aided by new distribution channels like quick commerce, while catering to a new emerging consumer base that is more experimental and premium-seeking.

“The velocity of deals has gone up now as there is still a lot of dry powder from the funds raised during the pandemic that were waiting to be deployed," he explained. “More than half of our portfolio companies from our third fund (which was raised in 2022) have raised their successive rounds from external investors,"Singh, founding partner at the consumer-focused fund, said.

Beyond consumer brands, sectors including fintech, lending, and software—particularly at the convergence of manufacturing and hardware—are also seeing investor interest. Subsectors like drones, satellites, semiconductors, and IoT are on the rise, Verma said.

“I think companies have disciplined themselves to match the criteria that funds are looking for. Most of the consumer companies that we are seeing are profitable now or they are trying to figure out how to bring down their burn. Even the bridge rounds that are happening today are tied to their ability to reduce burn which was not the case 2-3 years before," he said.

Verma also said a new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging, focused on solving deeper, more complex problems rather than chasing conventional consumer trends. “This has contributed significantly to the quality of the current funding pipeline," he said.