Military surveillance–the new lucrative front for India’s space startups
Startups, including Pixxel and Digantara, target at least half of their business by launching satellites for defence forces in India and overseas. Experts say private startups can't simply piggyback Isro, and they will have to prove their products in space
New Delhi: India’s bet to open spacetech to private companies five years ago has spawned startups that are already earning millions of dollars by sharing agriculture and climate data collected by the satellites they launched. These ventures are pivoting towards a new lucrative business: defence surveillance.