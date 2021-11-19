Mindhouse raises $6 million from Binny Bansal, others

Bengaluru: Curative wellness platform Mindhouse on Friday said it has raised $6 million in funding led by Binny Bansal.

Other investors participating in the round include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut. Founders of Mindhouse -- Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah --also invested in the current round, along with angel investors including Cloudnine’s Rohit MA; Innov8’s Ritesh Malik and Bain & Co. 's Karan Singh and Sri Rajan.

Focusing on curative wellness, Mindhouse is creating a bouquet of wellness services for patients suffering from health conditions and chronic diseases, as they require a significant change to the patient’s lifestyle.

Pankaj Chaddah had co-founded Zomato with Deepinder Goyal back in 2008 and left the food tech company in 2018 to focus on his current venture. Khanna was also a part of the early core team at Zomato starting 2011 and was with the company until 2019.

“I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and strongly believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I’m very excited to be a part of this," said Binny Bansal

Mindhouse initially started with a focus on mental wellness, but subsequently pivoted to a broader coverage area of curative wellness. The company plans to rebrand in early 2022 to reflect this shift.

“Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care. The wellness industry is growing at a very high rate, and curative wellness is the need-center of this growth. Almost 60% of the consumer spend in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry goes into curative wellness. This provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business," said Pooja Khanna, co-founder of Mindhouse.

At present, Mindhouse offers Yoga and nutrition programs focused on specific health conditions and caters to customers in English-speaking geographies across the globe. Mindhouse aims to create a global wellness business based out of India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.