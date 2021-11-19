Mindhouse raises $6 million from Binny Bansal, others

“Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care. The wellness industry is growing at a very high rate, and curative wellness is the need-center of this growth. Almost 60% of the consumer spend in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry goes into curative wellness. This provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business," said Pooja Khanna, co-founder of Mindhouse.