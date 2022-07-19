Mint Explainer: India's edtech crisis may be more severe than appears

Byju's has been more circumspect in its public statements, claiming it's still a net hirer and would continue to expand. But it's obvious that the times have changed for it as well. It has been kept waiting for funds by Sumeru Ventures and Oxshot, which had committed $250 million to the company. The company said it was due to "macroeconomic changes" and the capital would flow in by August. Meanwhile, founder Raveendran has already contributed 50% to the latest fund raising round of $800 million, signalling his commitment and confidence in the long-term prospects of the company. Byju’s has retrenched at least 500 from its group companies Topper and Whitehat Jr, and that may well be a conservative estimate.

