Space 2.0: India enters era of research, private investment to boost space tech innovation
Panelists at the Mint India Investment Summit highlighted that India has entered a new era of space research called Space 2.0, where innovation is emerging from the private sector.
From groundbreaking missions to Mars, the Moon and the Sun, India’s space endeavors have captured the world’s attention and even inspired a brand new generation of space enthusiasts. The aim is to become a part of the booming ecosystem of space startups and the incredible engineering tandem.