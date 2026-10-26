Introducing Lab Rats: A Mint series on India’s biotech startups

There are a host of challenges to overcome: Sankaran of PopVax outlines the slow trial timelines and how to attract the right talent to India; Parul Ganju of Ahammune talks about initial sparse funding and how the startup advanced its drug targeting vitiligo; the three founders of Helex Inc. explain how they are trying to make a cutting-edge therapy truly affordable; the scientist-engineer founders at Peptris speak on how they are trying to build a globally competitive artificial intelligence-based drug discovery platform in a crowded market; and Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues of Zumutor underscores the ultimate biotech challenge of giving back returns to patient capital investors.