Introducing Lab Rats: A Mint series on India’s biotech startups

Mumbai: On 10 October, Hyderabad-based biotech startup PopVax announced a new milestone—its broad-spectrum, fridge-stable covid-19 mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) had entered human trials. This is especially significant for easing distribution in developing countries with limited cold-chain infrastructure, especially in the event of another outbreak, which would require prompt deployment.
Many mRNA vaccines, which are now being developed for several diseases including cancer, require ultracold storage—in the range of -20 to -80 degrees Celsius. PopVax’s candidate, which is being tested for safety in patients, can be stored in refrigerators (2-8 degrees Celsius) for over nine months.