Lab Rats series: Cracking vaccines, biosecurity and personalized cancer with PopVax

Mumbai: PopVax’s Hyderabad lab hums with activity as about 100 computer scientists, molecular biologists, immunologists and engineers work on everything from computational design, machine learning and robotics to wet-lab testing of mRNA vaccines and even manufacturing clinical doses for testing.
mRNA vaccines instruct cells to make a harmless viral protein, training the immune system without injecting any form of the virus. Wet-lab testing involves researchers conducting physical experiments with a variety of substances.