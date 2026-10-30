Lab Rats series: A Bengaluru startup’s bid to drug the undruggable

Beyond AI

Despite the hype, a degree of pragmatism remains essential in this landscape, according to Venkat. “Drug discovery is not about just the first prediction AI comes with,” he said. “You really need to go through the rigor of it. Try it out at first at the biochemical level, at a cellular level, then at an animal level… AI can accelerate each of these (discovery and development) phases but AI is not solving the problem. It is helping real biologists, real clinicians and chemists solve the problem.”