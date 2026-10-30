Mumbai: In the mid-2010s, a scientist and a software engineer met through their children, frequently running into each other outside birthday parties and school events. Conversations fixated on what was new in their professional worlds: drug discovery for Shridhar Narayanan, former head of research and development (R&D) at AstraZeneca’s Bengaluru lab, and machine learning for software engineer Venkatasubramanian Narayanan, known better as just Venkat.
Lab Rats series: A Bengaluru startup’s bid to drug the undruggable
SummaryBacked by an ₹86 crore government grant and ₹70 crore Series A funding, Peptris Technologies is leveraging generative AI to build a preclinical pipeline targeting rare diseases and previously undruggable proteins.
Mumbai: In the mid-2010s, a scientist and a software engineer met through their children, frequently running into each other outside birthday parties and school events. Conversations fixated on what was new in their professional worlds: drug discovery for Shridhar Narayanan, former head of research and development (R&D) at AstraZeneca’s Bengaluru lab, and machine learning for software engineer Venkatasubramanian Narayanan, known better as just Venkat.
About the Author
Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More