Mint Primer: Unraveling DGGI's hefty tax notices to online gaming startups
Summary
- Industry representatives have criticized the DGGI's demands as exorbitant and unsustainable
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is gearing up to issue extensive tax demands to firms in the online gaming sector, with some demands reportedly up to 16 times the initially computed taxes paid by these firms and, in some instances, exceeding 10 times their annual revenue, according to sources familiar with Mint. Why is the body making these claims, and are they substantiated? Mint explains