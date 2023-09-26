Mint Primer: Unraveling DGGI's hefty tax notices to online gaming startups

Is there any legal basis to DGGI’s claim?

Most court judgements have so far ruled in favour of most games offered by these startups as games of skill, including India’s apex court. This, legal consultants to the sector said, is one of the biggest reasons why a retrospective claim of a GST rate at the same level as gambling and lottery should not hold under law—especially since finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not specify any clause of retrospective implementation of the new tax rate on the sector. Segregation of games of skill and chance should also help differentiate startups such as Gameskraft, Dream11 and Games24x7 from gambling and lottery entities, they said.