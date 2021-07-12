MobiGarage raises pre-Series A round funding

“India is already one of the largest smartphone markets in the World. Tier 2 and 3 cities are contributing a majority of new smartphone shipments. MobiGarage has the potential to become India’s most trusted brand in the second-hand smartphone category," said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, adding that the company has the potential to conquer the MENA region in next 2+ years as well.