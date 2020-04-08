Mobile interactive platform Plop raises undisclosed amount

BENGALURU: Mumbai-based mobile interactive platform Plop has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its angel funding round led by Better Capital, Hari Balasubramanian’s EaSyndicate on LetsVenture and other angel investors.

Rohit Chanana, ex-president of Hero Corporate Service Ltd, Jayant Kadambi, serial entrepreneur and Silicon valley investor, and Sunilkumar Singhvi, director, Handloom Heritage Ltd are some of the angel investors in Plop, owned by Penbound Partners Pvt Ltd. A number of noted executives from the OTT and online gaming domains have also participated via various angel syndicates.

Although the startup did not disclose the quantum of investment, it is estimated to be in the range of $100,000 to $500,000.

The investment will be used for digital marketing to on-board new creators, and boost the content catalogue on its platform.

Founded in January 2019 by Anushka and Vineet Shetty, Plop calls itself a storytelling platform which aims to provide interactive content experience, through content and gaming across multiple mediums of text, video, audio, simulations.

“We aim to be the first global platform for immersive story-telling on which writers and even traditional publishing houses around the world could create and monetize their interactive fiction," said Anushka Shetty.

Launched on the Google Play Store and the App Store last year, Plop claims to have witnessed a rise in user activity especially from the US and UK.

According to the founders, Plop is being used by users from Germany, Netherlands and France to learn conversational English.

“Plop’s interactive story writing platform is enabling writers to create highly engaging content that users are not only consuming but also paying for. Plop has the potential to be the next big platform for content...", said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.

The startup was previously incubated at IIM Bangalore and is also part of the Goldman Sachs Startup Program.