Mumbai: Bengaluru-based full-stack mobility startup Automovill has announced its plan to increase its talent pool by 100% by the end of the current fiscal year.

From an existing team of 70+ employees, it plans to take the number up to 125 by the end of the financial year. Automovill has aggressive expansion plan for the ongoing financial year, starting with Karnataka region.

In the post covid era wherein there have been major job cuts, the hiring announcement from Automovill comes as a cheer for talented professionals.

The start-up is also focussing on tech implementation specifically on the after sales front. Automovill plans to hire across the experience levels including- higher, mid-level and entry-level positions under operations, technology, and marketing departments which will form the basis of the hyper growth phase it is eyeing.

According to Mridu Mahendra Das, Founder & CEO, Automovill “We have been witnessing good growth in last one year. We have rigorous expansion on cards and to back it we need talented professionals. This hiring drive comes in line with our immediate plans in the pipeline. We seek professionals who are passionate and can bring good energy to the workplace."

In July, Automovill raised $500,000 in a bridge round from Mumbai Angels Network, and NEDFi Venture Capital and hiring was shared as one of the key points where funds will be directed. In line with the current growth rate, Automovill plans to reach a mark of 1.5 Lakh orders by the end of the fiscal.

The hiring will majorly be for the Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR region and then gradually at other regional levels as per need.

Founded in 2016 by Mridu Mahendra Das and Chinmay Baruah, Automovill provides a platform to aggregate automobile service providers, where it connects vehicle owners with all kinds of automobile service providers under one roof. Ramana Sambu recently joined the startup as its co-founder and CBO.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.