MoEngage raises $32.5 million funding to fuel growth

“Over the last 12 months, we have seen rapid global adoption of insights-led customer engagement. Our customer base and recurring revenue doubled in the last 12 months and our business growth in the US and Europe has tripled in the first half of 2021 as compared to the second half of 2020. This funding will help us further accelerate our global growth and product innovation," said Raviteja Dodda, co-founder and CEO of MoEngage.