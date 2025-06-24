Moglix's ₹600-cr war chest: What this unicorn is buying before its India IPO
Moglix intends to invest ₹500-600 crore in acquisitions to expand its product categories, particularly in traditional manufacturing. The company is valued at $2.6 billion and aims for a public listing in India within two years.
Accel-backed Moglix has earmarked ₹500-600 crore for acquisitions in FY26, as the online B2B marketplace for industrial tools and equipment aims to expand its product categories, with a particular focus on traditional manufacturing businesses in sustainable packaging and related sectors, a top company official official told Mint.