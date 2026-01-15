Moglix debuts Cognilix, expanding into enterprise AI
Summary
The B2B unicorn has launched an AI-led platform to streamline procurement and enterprise workflows, signalling a push beyond its marketplace business.
NEW DELHI: Moglix is sharpening its enterprise technology pitch as India’s business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce race enters a decisive phase.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story