Moglix debuts Cognilix, expanding into enterprise AI

Moglix reiterated that it remains a Singapore-domiciled company and timelines for an initial public offering (IPO) will become clearer after a domicile shift to India. The company aims to raise ₹500-600 crore through the IPO in late 2026 or early 2027, putting it in direct comparison with peers such as Infra.Market, Udaan, and OfBusiness—all grappling with public-market questions around scale, margins, and capital efficiency.