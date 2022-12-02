Mohalla Tech shuts Jeet11, lays off 5% of workforce

“As a standard business practice, we periodically evaluate our strategies. We can confirm that we are ceasing operations of Jeet11 and have reorganized some of our functions, which meant the movement of this talent within teams and a few employee exits. This process has impacted less than 5% of our employees," Mohalla Tech, which also runs the short video platform Moj, said in a statement.

