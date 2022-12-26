Money View bags $75 mn from Apis Partners at $900 mn valuation1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 01:51 PM IST
Money View will use the funds to scale its core credit operations, expand product portfolio, and ramp up hiring
Money View will use the funds to scale its core credit operations, expand product portfolio, and ramp up hiring
Fintech firm Money View, operated by WhizDM Innovations Pvt Ltd, on Monday raised $75 million (about ₹621 crore) in Series E round from UK-based asset manager Apis Partners, valuing the firm at $900 million.