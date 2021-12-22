Monster.com raises 137.5 crore, company valued near $100mn

Mohandas Pai said, “The next 2 years will see a huge increase in available jobs, thanks to high economic growth, and job seekers will find a high-quality platform to plan their careers here. As employers also prepare for a new decade and an employee-first mindset, the platform will help them create a differentiated experience and build deeper relationships with their teams from day one. Meridian Investments is proud to partner with Monster.com in this exciting and important vertical."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}