Monster.com to target new-age jobs market with rebranding

Foundit will use AI-based recommendations to serve jobs and also curate prospective candidates for recruiters. The company also wants to provide personalized services like mock interviews and prep materials. It will also take user-generated content like resumes and supplement it with information available elsewhere like LinkedIn, Github etc. Garisa added that the company also aims to make its AI explainable to ensure that users retain control over the jobs they see.

