Home >Companies >Start-ups >More labour, less yield

Covid-19 has raised questions about whether people will eat healthier and how food is transported from farms. Globally, 30%-37% of food value is lost in the chain. Agritech entrepreneurs have been trying to solve these problems to tackle hunger, wastage and food economics.

More labour, less yield
View Full Image
More labour, less yield
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout