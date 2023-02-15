More movies set to roll on smartphones
According to filmmakers and industry professionals, emerging and student filmmakers are increasingly using smartphones to make movies in India.
NEW DELHI : Earlier this month, a movie called Fursat caught people’s attention on social media. The movie, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 14 Pro by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, didn’t compromise on the quintessential grandeur and vivid dance sequences one expects from Bollywood. It was shot at multiple outdoor locations in Mumbai and Rajasthan, and even featured underwater shots and fast-paced chase sequences. Within 12 days of its release, it garnered 83 million views on YouTube.
