17 Aug 2023
More than half of Byju’s tuition centre customers have requested refunds over the past two years, according to internal data exclusively obtained by Moneycontrol, This highlights a significant level of parental dissatisfaction with the method and practice of teaching at the Centers, which poses a challenge for the world’s most valuable edtech startup.