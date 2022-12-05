Morgan Stanley fund, IFU eye Suminter1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 09:10 PM IST
Mumbai-based Suminter India Organics plans to raise between $50 million and $55 million through the transaction
NEW DELHI : North Haven India Infrastructure Fund, managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., along with Denmark’s Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), have emerged as front-runners to invest in organic food exporter Suminter India Organics Pvt. Ltd, said at least two people aware of the potential deal.