Moving beyond equity! How startups shift to debt financing fuel business growth?
Startups are turning to debt funds as an alternative amid declining equity fundraising. However, experts caution about financial risks and advise startups to balance debt and equity financing based on risk tolerance and growth trajectory.
Securing the right funding is critical for startups to foster growth and achieve sustainability. Traditionally, equity financing has been the go-to option for many young businesses. However, amid a significant dip in equity fundraising, they are now turning to debt financing as a viable alternative to fuel their growth. This shift shows a better grasp of diverse financial strategies that support a startup’s growth without diluting ownership.