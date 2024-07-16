MS Dhoni, ReNew Power, existing investors back EV ride-hailing company BluSmart with $24 million in pre-Series B funding

  • The funding will be used to expand operations and build real EV charging infrastructure and assets in the major cities of India, according to the firm.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published16 Jul 2024, 07:26 AM IST
BluSmart has raised $24 million in pre series B funding round.
BluSmart has raised $24 million in pre series B funding round.(REUTERS)

BluSmart has raised $24 million in a pre-Series B funding round from investors including MS Dhoni family office, ReNew Power chief executive officer Sumant Sinha, and responsAbility Investments, a Switzerland-based asset management company.

The funds will be used to expand operations and build real EV charging infrastructure and assets in the major cities of India, according to the electric vehicle ride-hailing company.

Apart from new investors including MS Dhoni's family office, and responsAbility Investments AG, existing investors and the founders also participated in this funding round.

 

Also Read | BluSmart Collaborates with Tata Power to Source Green Power; Goes 100% Renewable to Decarbonise Mobility at Scale

“Investing in BluSmart’s sustainable business model is not just about supporting a company; it's about being part of a movement that shapes the future of mobility,” Dhoni said in a statement.” In a world where innovation drives sustainable choices, I am excited to back BluSmart's pioneering efforts in reshaping urban transportation," the former India skipper added.

In January 2024, responsAbility invested $25 million in BluSmart as a part of its $500 million climate investment strategy.

 

Also Read | BluSmart signs power purchase agreement with Tata Power Trading Co to source green energy

BluSmart is a ride sharing service founded by Anmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi and Punit K Goya in 2019. Around the same time, BluSmart collaborated with Mahindra & Mahindra.

According to a Mint report, BluSmart operates close to 6,000 EVs. It also owns and operates 4,000 EV chargers across its 35 EV charging hubs in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.In June 2024, the company started its first international operations in Dubai.

Also Read | BluSmart Mobility, EV-only Uber rival raises $42 million in BP-led round

In February 2024, the electric mobility ride-hailing service provider announced that it has signed a multi-year power purchase agreement with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd to source green power.

Under the power purchase agreement (PPA), 30 MW capacity will be sourced by Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) from Tata Power's 200 MW solar PV power plant in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, according to the report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 07:26 AM IST
HomeCompaniesStart-upsMS Dhoni, ReNew Power, existing investors back EV ride-hailing company BluSmart with $24 million in pre-Series B funding

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.000.00
    Chennai
    73,827.000.00
    Delhi
    73,972.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue