Mumbai-based VentureSoul Partners announces first close of maiden debt fund; ' ₹300 crore target corpus'

VentureSoul Partners has announced the first close of its inaugural debt fund, reaching nearly half its target size of 300 Crores

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published9 Sep 2024, 05:00 PM IST
VentureSoul is led by a team of three experienced bankers, Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa
VentureSoul is led by a team of three experienced bankers, Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa

VentureSoul Partners, a Mumbai-based Category II Alternative Investment(AIF) debt fund which focuses on ‘new age economy clients,’ has announced the first close of its maiden debt fund, clocking at nearly half the fund size. This achievement comes after its launch in Q2 FY25, said the company in a statement.

VentureSoul is led by a team of three experienced bankers, Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa. The company that goes with the tagline ‘debt partners with a difference," aims to distinguish itself with a value-based approach.

The company's fund seeks to offer a unique debt proposition tailored for new economy clients, combining traditional banking practices with innovative debt solutions.

VentureSoul's SEBI-registered Category II AIF has a “target corpus of up to 300 Crore and an additional 300 Crore greenshoe option,” stated the company. The fund has already attracted a mix of investors including family offices, corporates, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and other prominent investors.

Investments at Series A stage, or beyond

The fund also aims to make investments in companies at the Series A stage or beyond, which focuses on optimizing the product, with established business and revenue models. Although sector-agnostic, the fund is expected to have a positive bias toward diversified Fintech, B2C, B2B, and SAAS companies.

The founders envision creating a scalable and sustainable organization that partners with new economy clients for growth capital and beyond.

Anchor investors include Micro Labs Ltd., along with other prominent names such as Rupa Group, Glen Appliances Ltd., and PSN Group.

Other notable names include SKM Steels, Zebronics Group, and founders of new age companies like Country Delight, KreditBee’s Mr. E Madhusudan, and Perfios’s Omkar Shirhatti.

VentureSoul's founders further hinted at its expansion. "We now aim to expand VentureSoul’s operations by further engaging with the broader ecosystem, implementing disciplined deployment, and preparing for our future fundraising rounds,” said the three founders.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesStart-upsMumbai-based VentureSoul Partners announces first close of maiden debt fund; ‘ ₹300 crore target corpus’

