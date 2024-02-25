My passion for innovation has been the driving force behind our success, says EaseMyTrip co-founder
From the inception of our platform to its evolution into a robust, user-friendly interface, my passion for innovation has been the driving force behind our success,” Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told Livemint.
Online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip has been in the limelight lately but for good reasons. The second-largest travel aggregator in India was the first company in India to suspend all Maldives flight bookings in support of the government amid India-Maldives row in January.