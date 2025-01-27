Companies
MyGate to double revenue in FY25, eyes 30-50% growth in next few years
Summary
- The startup achieved company-wide profitability in financial year 2025 and is on track to almost double its revenue during the fiscal year, claims Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and CEO, MyGate.
BENGALURU : Community management leader MyGate is banking on increased penetration in societies and advertising revenue to drive profitable growth in the next three to four years, a top company official told Mint.
