Apartment management software provider, MyGate, has laid-off nearly 30 per cent of its employees. It is the latest company to lay off employees amid ongoing global slowdown.

The Bengaluru-based company's decision will mainly affect mid-manager level and junior-level employees from ground operations and community engagement and other verticals, reported YourStory.

MyGate, backed by Tiger Global and Tencent Holdings, had laid off similar percentage of employees in December 2022. At present, MyGate has a total of 400 employees, down from nearly 600 employees.

It was founded in 2016 by Vijay Arisetty, Shreyans Daga, and Abhishek Kumar. It had acquired MyCommunity Genie – a Bengaluru-based community commerce platform – in a part-cash, part-equity deal in 2021.

Recently, food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy fired 380 employees of its 6,000-strong workforce as part of a restructuring exercise.

Delivery platform Dunzo laid off 3 percent of its workforce citing restructuring. As per LinkedIn, the company has a workforce of 3,000 employees which means it has laid off approximately 90 employees.

Cloud kitchen brand Rebel Foods, as well as edtech unicorn Lead School have also recently sacked employees. Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Ola Cabs also laid off employees from some of its verticals as part of a 'restructuring exercise.

In the ed-tech sector, Byju's laid off nearly 1,500 employees.

In the recent weeks, over tens of thousands of tech employees have been laid off across the globe.

Amazon plan to lay off 18,000 employees, while Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees