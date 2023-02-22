MyGate lays off 30% of its staff: Report
The Bengaluru-based company's decision will mainly affect mid-manager level and junior-level employees from ground operations and community engagement
Apartment management software provider, MyGate, has laid-off nearly 30 per cent of its employees. It is the latest company to lay off employees amid ongoing global slowdown.
