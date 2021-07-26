MyGlamm raises 355 crore led by Accel

“Accel’s track record on what it takes to build a consumer internet business in India is something that we look forward to tapping into. When we came together, our target was to achieve ₹400 crore in revenue by December 2021. In March, when we started the Series C, we upped that number to ₹600 crore and now our target is to touch ₹750 crore," said Darpan Sanghvi, founder and CEO, MyGlamm.