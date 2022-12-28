Myplan8 launches app to sensitize people about carbon footprint1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 04:12 PM IST
The application would help track the carbon footprint caused by day-to-day lifestyle, regular travel, and food consumption habit
New Delhi: Startup firm Myplan8 on Wednesday said it has launched an application to sensitize people about their carbon footprint and help reduce emissions.