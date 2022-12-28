New Delhi: Startup firm Myplan8 on Wednesday said it has launched an application to sensitize people about their carbon footprint and help reduce emissions.

The application would help track the carbon footprint caused by day-to-day lifestyle, regular travel, and food consumption habit, according to the company.

“An individual can know about their carbon foot-print through Myplan8, by answering few simple questions on the application. The app will help people move towards a more sustainable way of living, through a carbon-conscious lifestyle and increased knowledge of climate change," it said.

The application also offers offsetting through hand-picked and verified offset partners.

“Every nation stress on carbon footprint reduction. India is one of the three biggest emitters, along with China and the US. We aim to eliminate roughly 1 Giga tons of carbon emissions by 2030 by enrolling 100 million people in Myplan8,“ said Nidhi Mehra, co-founder, Myplan8.

“We will help millions of individuals create a sustainable future by tracking, reducing and offsetting their carbon footprint. It will create a harmonized environment to preserve present world and give it as a gift to future generations," she added.

“The biggest contributors include -Water usage, Electricity usage, Food Habits, Waste Management, Mode of Transportation, Pets, Shopping & Lifestyle, and Digital Usage. The app will help individuals evaluate these aspects, basis the input provided in the app and it will also evaluate the CO2 emissions," said Yogesh Bagle, Co-founder, Myplan8.

“The footprint calculation process is unique and patented. The emission data is proprietary. The calculator is based on the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) Standard Framework, which has been verified by industry experts and a closed beta user group. We are the first to offer a digital carbon calculator in addition to the standard paper versions," he added.

Globally, the average carbon footprint stands at 7.2 tons and India’s average urban individual CO2 footprint can vary from 2.5 tons to 10 tons. The urban population emission rate is as high as 7x times more than the rural population. One ton of carbon can be offset by planting ~73 trees. India’s overall CO2 emissions stand at 2.88 Giga tons. One interesting fact is that you get to earn Myplan8 In-app credit with no investment for free, which amounts to almost USD 2.5 to help you kick start your offsetting journey.

The app is giving an opportunity to earn up to 100 points on registration and on every activity completion. The gratification model has been built to create a positive habit of neutralizing one’s carbon emission and its impact on nature.

The application also provides an electronic carbon balance sheet, which will be sent to one’s inbox every month, to keep track.