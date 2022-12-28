Myplan8 launches app to sensitize people about carbon footprint

Globally, the average carbon footprint stands at 7.2 tons and India’s average urban individual CO2 footprint can vary from 2.5 tons to 10 tons. The urban population emission rate is as high as 7x times more than the rural population. One ton of carbon can be offset by planting ~73 trees. India’s overall CO2 emissions stand at 2.88 Giga tons. One interesting fact is that you get to earn Myplan8 In-app credit with no investment for free, which amounts to almost USD 2.5 to help you kick start your offsetting journey.

