Nalwa Aero tests electric flying taxi: Indian startups ‘set to redefine how we fly’, says Minister Rammohan Naidu

India's emerging electric aviation sector has received a boost after Punjab-based startup Nalwa Aero reported successful preliminary flight tests of a scaled electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company is developing a five-seat electric aircraft that could eventually be used for air taxis, medical evacuations, tourism, cargo transportation and defence operations.

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The development has drawn attention from Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who met Nalwa Aero founder and CEO Kuljeet Singh Sandhu and Chief Technology Officer Nelson Salas. The company executives briefed the minister on their aircraft technology and preliminary flight-testing results.

In a post on X on October 25, Naidu said: “Indian startups are set to redefine how we fly! Great to see homegrown innovators, Nalwa Aero advancing indigenous eVTOL development with the successful flight testing of their electric box-wing aircraft.”

He also said: “With such deep-tech innovations, we can transform urban mobility through flying taxis, air ambulances and even cargo flights, opening up exciting new possibilities!”

The aircraft uses an unconventional box-wing aerodynamic design combined with electric propulsion and tilting rotors. The technology is being explored as a potential alternative for short-distance air travel, particularly in locations where conventional transportation can be time-consuming.

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Box-wing design, tilting-rotor tech Unlike conventional aircraft, eVTOLs are designed to take off and land vertically, potentially reducing their dependence on traditional runways. This capability could make them suitable for urban air mobility services and specialised transportation applications.

Nalwa Aero's design combines a box-wing configuration with tilting-rotor technology. Its aerodynamic approach draws inspiration from principles explored by German scientist Ludwig Prandtl more than a century ago.

According to the company, its scaled experimental aircraft successfully demonstrated low-altitude hovering and forward flight during preliminary trials.

These tests represent an early stage in evaluating the aircraft's flight characteristics and the practical feasibility of its design. Further testing will be required to establish its performance, reliability and suitability for operational use.

Five-seater aircraft planned for multiple uses Nalwa Aero is developing a five-seat eVTOL aircraft intended for several applications, including passenger transportation, air ambulances, tourism, cargo delivery and defence-related operations.

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Electric aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing could potentially provide faster connections between selected locations without requiring conventional airport runways. In emergency medical situations, such aircraft could eventually support patient transfers and other time-sensitive services.

However, the commercial viability of these applications will depend on factors such as battery performance, passenger capacity, operating costs, safety standards and the availability of suitable landing and charging infrastructure.

DGCA approval and certification process Nalwa Aero received Design Organisation Approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in June 2025 for eVTOL aircraft in the five-seat-and-above category. The company said its type-certification application was accepted in January 2026.

These regulatory milestones form part of the aircraft development and certification process. They should not be interpreted as final approval for passenger-carrying commercial operations.

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The aircraft will need to undergo further development, testing and applicable regulatory assessments before it can enter commercial service. No confirmed commercial launch date has been established in the information provided by the company.

Challenges ahead for electric aviation Nalwa Aero aims to develop aircraft technology in India for domestic and international markets. Globally, aviation companies and startups are exploring eVTOL technology as a potential new segment of short-distance transportation.

However, the sector faces significant challenges, including certification requirements, battery limitations, operational safety, maintenance costs and infrastructure development.

For India, the successful development of such aircraft could eventually create additional options for urban mobility, emergency medical transportation and specialised cargo services. The pace of adoption will depend on technological progress, regulatory clearances and the ability to operate these aircraft safely and economically.

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