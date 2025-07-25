Juspay-backed Namma Yatri's new feature to promote public transport

Bengaluru: Open mobility platform Namma Yatri, backed by fintech firms Juspay, Google, and Blume Ventures, has launched a new feature to promote public transport and reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The new feature, Namma Transit, will help users check the best available routes from origin to destination and choose shorter and more cost-effective journeys.

The ride-hailing firm will look to monetise the service as it scales, chief growth officer Shan M.S. told Mint on the sidelines of the launch event on Friday.

“It has to be sustainable. There are many monetisation models to consider, and we will evaluate them based on how the service scales. Right now, the idea is to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road.”

The new feature will offer real-time information on which metro station to head to, which platform and gate to use, and when to switch modes. This is similar to details available on Google Maps, but more personalized for Indian road routes and metro timings.

Namma Transit is not expected to hurt Namma Yatri’s core business model of cab and auto-hailing, as the initial stages of the rollout will incentivise auto drivers to accept rides to and from metro stations. “First-mile and last-mile transport will become the core of all auto rides. Drivers loyal to metro rides will get the benefit of more rides,” Shan said.

The company envisions city development through a 70% public transport share, a 50% reduction in commute time and emissions, and improved first/last mile access, it said. Through its no-commission model for auto and cab drivers, it has completed over 1 lakh rides to date. Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad stand out among the top cities.

In July last year, Namma Yatri secured ₹92 crore ($11 million) in a pre-series A funding round led by early-stage investors such as Blume Ventures and Antler. The round gave the company a post-money valuation of $55 million. Google also participated.