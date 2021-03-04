Nasscom launches Deep Tech Club 2.0 to help Indian firms scale globally

According to Nasscom, the DeepTech startup base in the country will continue to grow at a CAGR of 40-45% in 2021. As of 2020, more than 2,100 Indian startups are leveraging deep technologies, up from 1,600 in 2019. There has been a spurt in deep tech startups funding, as investor interest in niche products and platforms has increased significantly, resulting in over 14% of the total startup investments in deep-tech ventures in 2020 which is 11% higher than in 2019. Up to 87% of these investments were in AI/ML startups in 2020.