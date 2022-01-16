New Delhi: India is going to celebrate January 16 as "National Start-up Day", Prime Minister Narendra said on Saturday.

"To make the culture of start-ups reach the far-flung parts of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as "National Start-up Day", the Prime Minister said while addressing start-ups across the country.

“ Design and Construct welcome the Honorable Prime Minister's decision to declare Jan 16th as National Start-up Day. The decision of the honourable prime minister will encourage and bring a new revolution in the start-up ecosystem. It will encourage entrepreneurs to contribute to the ever-growing economy, provide innovative solutions, and transform people's lives. India is all set to make a global impact as the government has introduced many policies that will encourage start-ups to make their dreams and visions global," spokesperson- Priyadarshi Mishra, CEO/Founder, Design & Construct said.

It is indeed a great time for startups in India.

“As a startup, we at Diamond Drops, warmly welcome this initiative ( 16 January Startup day ) and believe that this will help in creating an environment of recognition and making India an innovative and tech-pro business destination. Encouraging new entrepreneurship is the first step for self-reliance. Our innovative products in Hygiene and water purification are indeed a testimony to reducing the gap between technology and vision to safeguard our environment and improve lifestyle. We are hopeful to bring a huge influence in the areas of hygiene and clean water by growing our start-up in the coming years," said Harish HP, Founder & CEO of the Diamond Drops.

Vimal Sharma Founder-Director and CEO SMOOR said, "It's indeed the best boost to the start-up economy to have our Honourable Prime Minister back it with his support and also a day to honour us start-ups. India today is in the Top 3 global markets in terms of customers using technology as well as ecommerce. Growing brands like us are banking on this momentum and have ambitious growth plans given the digital revolution. This 'Techade' is definitely a turining point in India's growth story and we are delighted to play our small role in it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 150 startups on January 15 to boost the startup ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The PM said that 2022 has brought more new opportunities for India's start-up sector and organizing of Start-Up India Innovation Week is also important in the 75th year of India's independence.

