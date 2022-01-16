'National Start-up Day' gives entrepreneurs hope

“As a startup, we at Diamond Drops, warmly welcome this initiative ( 16 January Startup day ) and believe that this will help in creating an environment of recognition and making India an innovative and tech-pro business destination. Encouraging new entrepreneurship is the first step for self-reliance. Our innovative products in Hygiene and water purification are indeed a testimony to reducing the gap between technology and vision to safeguard our environment and improve lifestyle. We are hopeful to bring a huge influence in the areas of hygiene and clean water by growing our start-up in the coming years," said Harish HP, Founder & CEO of the Diamond Drops.