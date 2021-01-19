OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >National Startup Advisory Council nominates 28 non-official members
(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)

National Startup Advisory Council nominates 28 non-official members

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 08:55 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • The term of the non-official members of the council is for a period of two years
  • Members include Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, Lizzie Chapman, co-founder of ZestMoney, Axilor Ventures chairman Kris Gopalkrishnan, among others

Bengaluru: The government has nominated 28 non-official members on the National Startup Advisory Council including Byju Raveendran, founder, Byju’s, Lizzie Chapman, co-founder of ZestMoney, Axilor Ventures chairman Kris Gopalkrishnan among other startup founders and investors.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had set up the National Startup Advisory Council a year back to advise the government on measures needed to build an ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The term of the non-official members of the council is for a period of two years.

DPIIT in a statement said the council will suggest measures to foster a culture of innovation among citizens and students in particular, promote innovation in all sectors and across semi-urban and rural areas, promote creation, protection and commercialization of intellectual property rights and make it easier to start, operate, grow and exit businesses by reducing regulatory compliances and costs.

“The central government has now decided to nominate the non-official members on the National Startup Advisory Council representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, persons capable of representing interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and representatives of industry associations," the DPIIT statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout