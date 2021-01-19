National Startup Advisory Council nominates 28 non-official members

Bengaluru: The government has nominated 28 non-official members on the National Startup Advisory Council including Byju Raveendran, founder, Byju ’s, Lizzie Chapman, co-founder of ZestMoney, Axilor Ventures chairman Kris Gopalkrishnan among other startup founders and investors.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had set up the National Startup Advisory Council a year back to advise the government on measures needed to build an ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.

The term of the non-official members of the council is for a period of two years.

DPIIT in a statement said the council will suggest measures to foster a culture of innovation among citizens and students in particular, promote innovation in all sectors and across semi-urban and rural areas, promote creation, protection and commercialization of intellectual property rights and make it easier to start, operate, grow and exit businesses by reducing regulatory compliances and costs.

“The central government has now decided to nominate the non-official members on the National Startup Advisory Council representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, persons capable of representing interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and representatives of industry associations," the DPIIT statement said.

