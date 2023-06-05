The National Startup Awards were introduced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Commerce Ministry in 2020. The applications have been made live from April 1, 2023, and the deadline for submissions has now been extended to June 15.

It will allow aspiring entrepreneurs additional time to showcase their innovative solutions and profound societal impact.

The National Startup Awards 2023 will commemorate innovations from all corners of the country, aligning with the vision of 'Vision India @2047', which charts the path for India's transformation into a developed economy, driven by the spirit of Amrit Kaal across key themes.

The department will award a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs to the winning startup in each category. The winners and finalists of the National Startup Awards 2023 will receive exclusive handholding support, including access to investors and government networks, mentorship programs, international market exposure, connections with corporates and unicorns, and various other valuable resources.

National Startup Awards 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — startup.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Get featured’ option and select ‘National Startup Awards’.

Step 3: On the home page, click on ‘apply now’.

Step 4: Select the eligible categories for startups. You may apply for a maximum of 2 categories. For each category, a separate application is required.

Step 5: Keep your documents ready. These documents include:

- Certificate of Recognition issued by DPIIT

- Certificate of Incorporation/Certificate from the Registrar of Firms

- Memorandum of Association, Partnership deed, or other government-accepted proof as proof for a woman founder (if applicable)

- PAN card for founder/ co-founder

- Aadhar card for founder/co-founder

- Startup Pitch Deck (Not more than 10 slides)

- Trade specific registrations

- Proof of Patent, IPR (if applicable)

- Audited financial statements for the past 3 years (Profit & Loss Statement, Balance Sheet and Income Tax Return) or Provisional financial statements issued by a Chartered Accountant, in case of non-availability of audited financials for FY 2021-22.

- Please attach all relevant documents, MOUs or agreements that would make your application stand out, specially, to differentiate your application and to make it more relevant and specific for the applied category.

- Product proof of manufacturing and ownership certificates for manufacturing facility for your application under ‘Indigenous Ingenuity Champion’ and etc.

- 120 seconds video explaining your product or service (this video cannot be a YouTube link; it has to be made for application to National Startup Awards). The video should cover – business model, scalability, innovation, social & economic impact on environment

- Self-attested documents with proof of active users, number of employees hired, R&D and prototype development, proof of funding raised, proof of TRL level of startup (if applicable)

Step 6: Ensure that all the uploads required comply with the size requirement as mentioned

Step 7: Click on submit.

Eligibility criteria for National Startup Awards 2023

1) The startup should be a DPIIT-recognized startup. The entity must submit its certificate of recognition.

2) The entity must submit the Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or Certificate of Registration from the Registrar of Firms of respective state.

3) The entity must have a hardware or software product or a process solution that is present in the market.

4) The entity must have all applicable trade trade-specific registrations (example: CE, FSSAI, MSME, GST Registration, etc.)

5) There should not have been any default in the last three years (FY 2019-20, 20-21, 21-22) by the entity or any of its promoters or any of their group entities.

6) The entity must submit audited financial statements (balance sheet, profit & loss account) for the last three financial years FY 2019-20, 20-21, 21-22).

7) The entity should not be completing 10 years of incorporation on or before March 31st, 2024.

Guidelines for National Startup Awards 2023

1) Startups who have won under any sector/sub-sector or category in any of the previous editions of the National Startup Awards will not be eligible

2) Award application form is to be filled in English only.

3) One startup can nominate itself in maximum two categories.

4) Finalists may be subject to a legal due diligence review by independent third-party evaluators. If the individual/ organization refuses to such a request, Startup India holds the right to select the next highest scoring nominee as the award winner.

5) By participating in the National Startup Awards, the startups agree to the Government of India’s and its partners use of its name, URL, photos, and videos for promotional purposes on its website and other promotional material.

6) Any false information provided within the context of National Startup Awards by any entity concerning identity, mailing address, telephone number, email address, ownership of right, or non-compliance with these rules or any terms and conditions or the like may result in the immediate elimination of the entity from the awards process.

The National Startup Awards 2023 will benefit entities from such recognition in various aspects of their business, including but not limited to, business, financing, partnerships and talent, role model for other entities and budding entrepreneurs, and will inspire them to be purposeful and responsible about their socio-economic impact.