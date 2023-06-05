National Startup Awards 2023: How to register, deadline for application, guidelines, and more details here4 min read 05 Jun 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Applications for the National Startup Awards 2023 are open until June 15, with a cash prize of INR 10 lakhs for the winner in each category, and exclusive support for winners and finalists.
The National Startup Awards were introduced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Commerce Ministry in 2020. The applications have been made live from April 1, 2023, and the deadline for submissions has now been extended to June 15.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×