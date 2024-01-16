National Startup Day 2024: Entrepreneurs reflect on challenges and opportunities for new ventures in India
Key figures in the Indian startup ecosystem celebrated National Startup Day on January 16, discussing the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in the country.
Indian startups witnessed remarkable growth despite various challenges including funding issues during the last financial year. The country now stands at the third spot in the startup ecosystem globally. The government's proactive stance in fostering entrepreneurship, notably through initiatives like the Startup India scheme, has played a pivotal role in this success.