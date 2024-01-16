National Startup Day: Visionaries reflect on role of new ventures in driving growth
National Startup Day: India has over 112,718 DPIIT-recognised startups, solidifying its status as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.
National Startup Day: In recent years, Indian startups have experienced extraordinary growth, propelling the country to the position of the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. The Indian government's proactive stance in fostering entrepreneurship, notably through initiatives like the Startup India scheme, has played a pivotal role in this success. Celebrating National Startup Day on January 16, key figures in the startup ecosystem shared insights on the crucial role the new ventures played in shaping India's future.