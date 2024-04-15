Navi, robotics firm Addverb among startups vying for talent at B-schools
Summary
- The startups that have gone to management colleges are competing with more established companies, dangling heftier compensation packages and niche profiles
- Startups are offering between ₹15 lakh and ₹35 lakh, on average, to management trainees.
Navi, a fintech firm set up by Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal, robotics enterprise Addverb, jewellery business BlueStone, and recruitment company Erekrut are among startups that have trooped into management campuses to hire graduates, as B-schools draw the curtain on the 2024 placement season.