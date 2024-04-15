Navi, robotics firm Addverb among startups vying for talent at B-schools

To be sure, the number of startups visiting B-schools has gone down this year, after the post-pandemic hiring frenzy, prompting many colleges to reach out to them as they struggled with placements. "We reached out to the new firms (startups), looked at placement reports of the last few years published by tier 2 and 3 colleges to check if any company we have missed out," said a placement team member of Goa Institute of Management.