NBFC BlackSoil raises 22 crore through non-convertible debentures

“With the pandemic accelerating the number of venture debt deals across industries, the Indian startup ecosystem is currently poised to become a significant hub for opportunities in the alternative capital segment. At BlackSoil despite covid, we have seen massive 35% growth in disbursement amount compared to last year, which makes us confident that emerging businesses have finally warmed up to the concept of considering alternative avenues of fundraising," said Ankur Bansal, director and co-founder of Blacksoil.