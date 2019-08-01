Nearly 20 Indians hit by Uber layoff as growth slips

New Delhi: Several Indian employees were left in the lurch when ride-hailing service Uber sacked 400 staffers from its 1,200-member marketing team globally to cut costs and streamline operations.

In a document posted on LinkedIn as "Ex-Uber Marketers," nearly 20 Indians employed with Uber who lost their jobs in the recent round of layoff have applied for jobs on the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform.

The Indian employees -- working in various capacities as sales operations and marketing specialists, operation lead/coordinator/consultant, community support representative and partnership consultant -- are based out of Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kerala, Lucknow, New Delhi and Jaipur.

The Google Doc sheet was being updated with more people joining from across the world who have lost their jobs. It had reached 250 at last count.

Uber is struggling financially after a lacklustre initial public offering (IPO) in May.

Jill Hazelbaker, senior Vice President of marketing and public affairs at Uber, and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi told employees earlier this week that the marketing team would have a more centralised structure.

The company's latest public global headcount was 24,494 global employees as of March 31.

Uber, which will report its Q2 earnings next week, had its slowest growth in Q1, losing $1 billion.

The ride-hailing giant has had a rocky start after it became a publicly traded company. When it issued its initial public offering in May, its stock fell by nearly 8 per cent.

Since then its shares have hovered around its $45 IPO price. The company has also seen three board members step down, along with its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), according to the CNET.

Khosrowshahi has been rejigging the team and the company recently announced the retirement of COO Barney Harford and CMO Rebecca Messina.