Fi Money shuts down some features, trims workforce to stay afloat
Summary
Fi Money is facing severe runway issues and struggling to secure capital from existing and new investors due to poor financial performance.
MUMBAI : Neobanking startup Fi Money, backed by investors such as Temasek and Peak XV Partners, has laid off people and shut down some features to stay afloat, three people close to the development told Mint.
