NeoDove Raises $1.5 million led by India Quotient

"NeoDove’s process-driven approach to automation is a paradigm change for the SMB market. Small and medium businesses are under a lot of pressure to digitise and this is going to be a massive opportunity for growth. We believe SaaS based automation tools for SMB’s will be a game changer and are excited that NeoDove is very well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity," stated Madhukar Sinha, co-founder and general partner at India Quotient.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}